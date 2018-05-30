'Little Women: LA' Christy Takes the Cake ... Right in Her Face

'Little Women: LA' Stars Get Into Pastry-Filled Food Fight

EXCLUSIVE

"Little Women: LA" star Christy Gibel is back to getting stuff thrown in her face ... but this time she was treated to dessert instead of water.

Christy was getting into it with costar Mika Winkler at Birkholm’s Bakery in Solvang, CA for a scene from an upcoming episode, all over an imminent gastric sleeve surgery she was preparing for in an effort to lose weight.

Production sources tell us Mika had been picking on Christy leading up to this blowout, which ended with both of them getting cake smeared all over their faces. Food fight!

Christy's no stranger to on-set run-ins with her castmates -- she was on the receiving end of some H20 and a thrown glass a couple years ago at the hands of Terra Jole. BTW ... Mika is Terra's pal, so it's really no surprise she's going after Christy just as viciously.

As for the surgery ... here's hoping it goes better than her botched back procedure.