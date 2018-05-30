Sarah Huckabee Sanders Chokes Back Tears ... Kid Reporter Grills Her on School Shootings

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Chokes Up When Kid Asks About School Shootings

Sarah Huckabee Sanders finally cracked ... she got very emotional when an intrepid young (very young) reporter asked what the Trump administration was doing to prevent school shootings.

The school kid, Benje Choucroun, was reporting for "TIME for Kids" at Wednesday's White House Press briefing -- and fired off a solid question about the very real fears of children across America. Sanders, who normally remains stone-faced through all manner of crises, actually broke down ... her voice quivering as she responded.

Sanders does have 3 children, so seems the 13-year-old reporter's question really hit home.