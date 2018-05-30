T.I. says Roseanne Claiming Racist Tweet was Fueled by Ambien's No Excuse

T.I. on Roseanne Racist Tweet Fueled by Ambien?! GTFOH w/ Excuses!!!

T.I. straight-up says you wouldn't let a crackhead use being on crack as an excuse for a robbery ... so there's no excusing Roseanne for firing off a racist tweet just because she was on Ambien.

We got the rapper leaving Craig's on Tuesday night in WeHo and had to ask him about "Roseanne" getting canned after the disgraced comedian said President Obama aide Valerie Jarrett was the spawn of the "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes."

T.I.'s reacting to Roseanne pulling the I-Was-Ambien-Tweeting excuse can be summed up with 3 simple letters -- SMH. We also ask the rapper about Pusha T's album cover, his beef with Drake ﻿and what it means for hip-hop.

Tip's got strong feelings about that, too.