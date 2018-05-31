Ariana Grande Hugged Up with New BF Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande wants you to know how she and 'SNL' funny guy Pete Davidson hooked up ... and it's all about her mind, not her body. Okay, it's probably a little bit about her body, too.
Ariana posted a pic Thursday of Pete hugging her up real good and kissing her cheek with the caption ... "i thought u into my life woah! look at my mind!"
This PDA comes on the heels of Pete sharing a shot of them side by side in 'Harry Potter' cloaks. Nothing screams official couple like 'Potter' gear!
Both just broke up with long-term partners too. Ariana dated Mac Miller for almost 2 years, but they called things off shortly after Coachella. Davidson was dating Cazzie David, daughter of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" creator Larry David.
For those wondering ... Ariana last hosted and performed on the 'SNL' in March of 2016.