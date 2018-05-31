TMZ

Kendall & Ben Simmons Hit the Hotel Together ... Nice Overnight Bag!

5/31/2018 9:09 AM PDT

Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Hit the Hotel Together with Overnight Bag

Breaking News

Kendall Jenner's date night with Ben Simmons seemed to go well ... because it ended at a fancy Beverly Hills hotel -- together! 

After a dinner date at The Nice Guy, the two rolled over to Hyde Nightclub where they partied together until around 2:10 AM ... and  then ultimately ended up at the Waldorf Astoria. 

Ben helped Kendall bring in her bag from the car -- and you can probably guess how the rest of the night went from there. 

Doesn't seem to be a one night stand sorta thing ... the two have reportedly been dating for weeks -- and we know they already had a dinner date on Monday night. 

Meanwhile, Ben's ex-GF Tinashe is also moving on ... she hit a nearby club where NBA star Donovan Mitchell happened to be partying, too. 

