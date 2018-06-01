Rev. Jesse Jackson Feeling Good Enough ... To Attend NBA Finals!

Good signs from Jesse Jackson ... he's not letting his Parkinson's diagnosis stop him from attending massive public events like the NBA Finals!

The Reverend was front and center for Game 1 of the Cavs vs. Warriors series in the Bay Area on Thursday flashing a big old smile.

76-year-old Jackson was diagnosed back in 2017 and said, "recognition of the effects of this disease on me has been painful."

He also noted that he "must make lifestyle changes and dedicate myself to physical therapy in hopes of slowing the disease's progression."

But, the NBA Finals are clearly the exception!

Jackson was joined by a ton of big stars including Jeremy Renner, Barry Bonds, E-40, Steve Nash, Bill Simmons, Jon Hamm and Adam Levine!