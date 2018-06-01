Pusha T Gets Mad Props for Drake Diss at Kanye Album Release

Pusha T Mad Props At Kanye's Album Release Party ... For Drake Diss Track

Kanye was the man of the hour in Wyoming Thursday night -- but Pusha T was a close second -- with fans, celebs and rappers praising him for his Drake diss track.

King Push joined the likes of Kim Kardashian West, Chris Rock, Kid Cudi, Fabolous, Scott Disick, Desiigner, Nas, Big Sean, former manager Scooter Braun, Dame Dash and more at Diamond Cross Ranch in Wyoming Thursday.

Push could barely walk 5 feet without someone stopping him and giving him props for "Story of Adidon" ... a diss track that targeted Drake's ethnicity, childhood and revealed he'd allegedly fathered a secret son.

TMZ broke the story -- Drake's been supporting his alleged baby mama since she gave birth -- and she's supposedly one of several women to make paternity claims against Drizzy.