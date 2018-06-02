Brody Jenner I'm Married ... Let's Rage!!!

Brody Jenner's Wedding Celebration in Full Effect with Fireworks

Brody Jenner is a married man after tying the knot at an island resort ... and then the party was ON!!!

Brody got hitched to his longtime girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter, Saturday on Nihi Sumba -- an exotic island off the coast of Indonesia -- and it looks like guests were treated to a rager afterward ... complete with fireworks.

As we reported ... Caitlyn Jenner skipped her son's wedding to attend Life Ball in Austria this weekend instead, and Kendall and Kylie didn't even RSVP.

Doesn't seem like Brody let it kill the good vibes.