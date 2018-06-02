Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Have Lunch Date in L.A.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons can't get enough of each other, even though they're acting like they're strangers.
Kendall and Ben hit up The Cheescake Factory Friday for lunch in L.A. at The Grove. They arrived separately and left separately.
They've been out together a bunch this week. They went to dinner Wednesday night at The Nice Guy and hit up a club later that night. They ended up at the fancy schmancy Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Bev Hills.
Those Kardashians ... basketball players clearly their jam.