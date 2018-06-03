Jimmy Fallon Gives Speech for MSDHS Graduation ... 'You Are the Present'

Jimmy Fallon Gives Commencement Speech for Marjory Stoneman Douglas Graduation

Jimmy Fallon gave a heartfelt commencement speech to the graduating glass at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School -- which paid tribute to the trauma they endured this year.

The 'Tonight Show' host made a surprise appearance Sunday at MSDHS's graduation ceremony at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida to make his remarks as the keynote speaker. While funny in its own right, Jimmy kept his address a bit more on the serious side.

He honored the students who spearheaded the March for Our Lives rally earlier this year, in response to the shooting massacre at the school ... which left 17 people dead, allegedly at the hands of Nikolas Cruz. Fallon himself attended the rally, and has been a vocal supporter of their cause.

Toward the end of his speech, Jimmy notes that most commencement speakers will talk in the future tense when addressing a graduating class ... but says he wouldn't do that, because the kids of Marjory Stoneman Douglas are "the present."

As you might imagine, he got a big round of applause for that one.