LiAngelo Ball is 'For Sure' Getting Drafted, Says Top NBA Prospect Collin Sexton

If game really does recognize game ... bet the house on LiAngelo Ball getting drafted later this month ... 'cause a top NBA draft prospect says Lonzo's bro is "for sure" getting picked.

Collin Sexton -- the stud point guard from Alabama -- is widely viewed as one of the 10-or-so best players available in the NBA draft pool ... and when we caught up with him in West Hollywood, he says there isn't a doubt in his mind 'Gelo will be picked right along with him on June 21.

"He's a good player," Sexton told us. "He can shoot it. He can shoot it real good. He'll wind up at a team for sure."

FYI ... Collin isn't just bein' nice for the camera. He played against 'Gelo last year during the Ballislife All-American Game -- alongside future pros Trae Young and Mo Bamba -- and Ball went for a cool 13 points and three boards on his team.

"He good," Sexton said. "He good."