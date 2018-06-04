Sterling Brown Photos Show Bloody Face Injuries After NBA Player's Violent Arrest

NBA's Sterling Brown Photos Show Bloody Face Injuries ... After Violent Arrest

New photos show Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown suffered bruising and cuts to his face when he was unnecessarily tased and roughed up during a January police altercation.

You've already seen the video of Brown being violently accosted and tased by a team of Milwaukee PD officers during a January 26 parking dispute outside of a Walgreens around 2 AM.

Now, the newly released pics -- taken right after the incident -- show the damage inflicted on Brown's face. You can also see what appears to be puncture wounds on his body from the taser. The pics were first obtained by WISN 12.

There's more ... new police video shows cops were immediately concerned about looking "racist" ... saying on camera, "Because he plays for the Bucks, and if he makes a complaint, it's going to be a f*cking media firestorm."

"And then any little f*cking thing that goes wrong [with the investigation into the arrest] is going to be, 'Ooooooh, the Milwaukee Police Department is all racist. Blah, blah, blah.'"

"And then we end up in civil court. And then the DA asks, was all that necessary?"

In fact, the possible backlash ended up being exactly what happened ... with Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and the Bucks organization themselves blasting the cops' actions.

Brown released a statement last month saying of the arrest: "This experience with the Milwaukee Police Department has forced me to stand up and tell my story so that I can help prevent these injustices from happening in the future."