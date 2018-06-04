V. Stiviano Yeah, Roseanne's Racist ... But, So Is Everyone!

V. Stiviano Says Roseanne Is Racist, But So Is Everyone!!

Remember V. Stiviano?

She's the one who recorded Donald Sterling's racist rant about Magic Johnson -- which led to the NBA forcing him to sell the Clippers.

Well ... she's BACK -- and this time, we're talking about Roseanne!

"Everyone's making such a big deal over every small little thing," V. told us outside of Craig's.

"No one has freedom of speech anymore! No one can say what they feel because if they do, they're gonna lose their job."

Stiviano explained why EVERYONE'S at least a little bit racist -- and she wants to live in a world where everyone expresses their bigotry, so we can all know who we're dealing with upfront.

Just one question ... what happened to the legendary face shield?