LeBron James Cavs & Warriors Will Boycott White House

LeBron Says No NBA Finals Team will Visit Trump's White House

Breaking News

LeBron James says the Cavs and the Warriors are united when it comes to Donald Trump -- "No matter who wins this series, no one wants the invite [to the White House]."

"It won't be Golden State or Cleveland going."

LeBron just faced the media and said he learned about Trump pulling the invite to the Philadelphia Eagles moments before he got to the podium ... but says, "It's typical of him and I'm not surprised."

"I think as long as he's in office, the communication and things like that is gonna continue to happen. It's a lot of things that we believe in as Americans that we don't feel that he's for."

"It's a lot of people that believe that he's not for the people or doing things that are not right by the people."

After James finished his session, Steph Curry had a few words for the media -- "I agree with Bron."

LeBron has attacked Trump before -- calling POTUS a "bum" for criticizing Steph Curry when he didn't immediately accept an invite to 1600 Penn.

"Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up," LeBron tweeted at Trump.