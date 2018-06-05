Oprah Nothing's Gonna Top My Smithsonian Honor!!!

Oprah Flips Out Over Getting Her Own Exhibit at the Smithsonian

Oprah is absolutely shook about becoming an exhibit at a Smithsonian museum ... as you're about to see in this video. Seriously, it's "everybody gets a car" level excitement!

The TV queen spoke to Adam Glyn Tuesday in NYC, where he congratulated her on the Oprah exhibit coming to D.C.'s Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture.

The Smithsonian calls her an activist whose contributions run parallel to those of Sojourner Truth and Ida B. Wells. So, you can imagine ... O's going totally bonkers over the honor, and explained why it's the last thing she ever expected.

Some of the items in the exhibit include the suit she wore during that 2004 car giveaway, and images from her 1971 East Nashville High yearbook. "Watching Oprah: The Oprah Winfrey Show and American Culture" will be open for a year, starting this Friday.

We get it, O. What's gonna top this? Even she doesn't know.