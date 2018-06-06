Alice Marie Johnson Her Emotional Family Reunion Right After Prison Release

Emotional Moment Alice Marie Johnson Walked Out of Prison

Breaking News

Alice Marie Johnson wasted NO time catching up with her loved ones, moments after she was released from prison ... courtesy of President Trump and Kim Kardashian West.

Alice was driven a short distance away from Alabama's Aliceville Correctional Facility, and bolted into the arms of loved ones waiting for her on the roadside.

As we reported ... the 63-year-old great-grandmother's case became national news after Kim tweeted about it. She was sentenced to life in prison for first time offenses of money laundering and drug conspiracy.

Kim K made it her mission to set Alice free, and finally got to discuss it with POTUS last week. Kim got to break the good news to Alice ahead of Trump granting her clemency -- and Alice shared her gratitude with reporters.