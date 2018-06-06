Deion Sanders Says Oakland A's Draft Pick Should NEVER Play Football Again

Deion Sanders Warns MLB Draft Pick Don't EVER Play Football Again!

Deion Sanders has a question for the MLB first-round draft pick who's still going to play quarterback for Oklahoma this season ... ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!

The Oakland A's took Kyler Murray with the #9 pick in Monday's draft ... and despite that, and the roughly $5 MILLION contract that comes with that, Kyler says he still wants to play football at OU this season.

And Primetime Can. Not. Believe. It.

"Why are we even having this conversation?" Deion told 105.3 The Fan. "It don't even make sense to me."

"This kid, if he plays, and he should, is going to probably spend one year in the bushes -- in the minor league -- and then he's going to go to the pros. The big leagues."

"And then several years, four or five years after that, the kid's going to be making $200 million."

Prime made stacks playing football ... but he also had an impressive baseball career ... and clearly would have chosen the diamond full time if he weren't the greatest DB to ever play on the gridiron.

So ... bottom line, Kyler ... listen up!!