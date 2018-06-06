TMZ

Nick Young Massive Neck Tat ... 24 Hours Before Game 3

6/6/2018 10:53 AM PDT

Nick Young Gets Neck Tattoo 24 Hours Before Game 3 of NBA Finals

Exclusive Details

Nick Young is preppin' for Game 3 of the NBA Finals in the most Swaggy P way possible ... by getting a brand new Cupid tattoo on his neck!!

The Warriors had some downtime in Cleveland on Tuesday, so Young hit up one of LeBron James' favorite tattoo artists -- Jimmy Hayden of Focused Tattoo -- for a quick ink sesh.

Swaggy went with an image of Cupid on the right side of his neck ... adding to his ever-growing collection of body art. 

Swaggy and Warriors take the court against the Cavs on Wednesday night -- less than 24 hours after Nick got his work done.

Think a fresh neck tattoo can have an effect on his game? 

