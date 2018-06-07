Jeremy Meeks & Chloe Green Welcome Baby Boy!!!

Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green's Baby Boy Born

Breaking News

The all-time greatest come-up is complete -- Jeremy Meeks has a baby boy with his girlfriend, Chloe Green, and the kid's name might say a lot about their relationship.

The billionaire heiress and her man -- formerly known as the "Hot Felon" -- announced the birth of Jayden Meeks-Green, who was born May 29. They both posted a close-up shot of Jayden gripping Mom and Dad's fingers.

Yes, the kid's last name is hyphenated, and yes ... Chloe's name gets the last word. At least for now. As we reported, we kinda knew it was gonna be a boy based on the baby gear they stocked up on back in February.

Jeremy and Chloe started dating just about a year ago, not too long after he was released from a California prison and launched his modeling career.

As for the last name -- it's possible they'll drop the hyphen if Jeremy and Chloe get married. Then again, Mom is heir to the Topshop fortune, so ...

Mazel!