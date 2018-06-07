Jeremy Meeks Divorce from Melissa's a Done Deal

Jeremy and Melissa Meeks' Divorce a Done Deal

Exclusive Details

The hits keep coming for Jeremy Meeks ... 9 days after his son with Chloe Green was born, he's hammered out his divorce from wife #1, Melissa.

According to docs filed in L.A. County, Jeremy and Melissa are both officially single now. The judge signed off Wednesday, but sources connected to the exes tell us their division of assets -- child support and custody agreement (they have a 9-year-old son) -- hasn't been filed yet.

We're told it's all been worked out, but the paperwork won't be filed for a few days.

The divorce news comes just as Jeremy, aka the "Hot Felon," and Chloe announced the birth of their son, Jayden, by posting a pic of him gripping their fingers.

This also means the runway's cleared for them to get married. There are rumors they're already engaged. You've come a looooong way, Jeremy.