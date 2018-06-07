Metallica Frontman James Hetfield Enjoys Family Beach Day in Mykonos

Metallica's James Hetfield Welcome to Mykonos ... Enter Sand, Man!!!

Metallica's lead singer and rhythm guitarist had one thing on his mind while vacationing in Greece -- nothing else matters but hitting up the beach with the fam!!!

James Hetfield took his son and daughter to the Greek island of Mykonos Wednesday for a fun-filled day in the sun and a dip in the sea ... a day that never comes for some ... so they made the most of it.

Hetfield managed to maintain a rock star look with his camo trunks and a cross necklace chain ... while also flaunting his tats.

The Metallica co-founder probably would have been unforgiven by his kids if they went to Greece and didn't explore the beautiful island -- sad but true -- but instead ... he's the hero of the day.