Jason Momoa I'm Aquaman, For Reals!!! Watch Me Save My Phone

Jason Momoa Really Is Aquaman, Dives into Ocean to Save Phone

Jason Momoa purposely hurled his phone into the open ocean to prove a point -- he's not just an actor, man ... he's a real-life Aquaman.

Momoa lived up to his superhero alter ego in the water off Honolulu. Looks like he was playing a game of chicken with his phone -- tossing it and then flaunting his skills by diving in to retrieve it.

No proof from the pics that he pulled off the rescue, but we'd bet on Jason.

He had been filming reshoots for "Aquaman," which comes out later this year, but looks like this stunt was pulled during his off time.

After all, Aquaman ain't rocking board shorts -- although, as long as Momoa has got the role, no one would complain.