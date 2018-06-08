Kellen Winslow Jr. 'Emphatically Denies' Burglarizing Mobile Home Park

Kellen Winslow Jr. is breaking his silence about his felony burglary arrest ... insisting he absolutely did NOT commit any crime.
The ex-NFL star issued a statement through his attorney, Harvey A. Steinberg, saying, "Mr. Winslow emphatically denies committing any burglary."
"He would have no need to burglarize or steal anything from anyone at a trailer park. He looks forward to being vindicated once this matter is fully adjudicated through the court system."
34-year-old Winslow was arrested Thursday afternoon in the San Diego area after cops say he broke into a mobile home community and stole something out of one of the units.
Winslow made more than $40 MILLION during his NFL career -- and his attorney is essentially suggesting that he has no financial need to steal anything ... ever.