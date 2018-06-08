Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Come Fly with Me ...

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Traveling Together, Fueling Dating Rumors

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra either don't care if people know they're banging ... or they're just really awful at hiding it.

Nick and the "Quantico" star arrived together at JFK on Friday headed off to who-knows-where -- but, one thing's for sure, this is a damn good looking couple ... even if they won't admit it.

Dating rumors started last year when they arrived together at the 2017 Met Gala, but she brushed it off ... claiming they were only posing together because they were wearing the same designer.

They also hit up a Dodger game together just a couple weeks ago.

Maybe they're rocking the same designer again as they jet off -- but something tells us they're whispering something hotter than fashion tips to each other.

Just sayin' ...