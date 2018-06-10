Vince Vaughn Arrested for DUI

EXCLUSIVE

Vince Vaughn is in jail after an early morning bust for DUI ... TMZ has learned.

According to law enforcement, the actor was arrested around 4 AM Sunday in Manhattan Beach, CA -- about 30 minutes south of Los Angeles.

We're told Vaughn is still in custody right now. The details of his arrest are still unclear, but according to a source ... he was stopped at a checkpoint while driving with a passenger in his car.

If charged, this would be Vaughn's first DUI offense.

We've reached out to his reps ... no word back yet.