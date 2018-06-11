Offset's Stolen Chain Case Closed

Offset Stolen Chain Case Closed ... Met Gala Jewelry Returned

Offset's $150,000 diamond-studded chain is back where it belongs -- around his neck -- so police have officially closed the book on the once-missing bling ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us NYPD wrapped up its grand larceny investigation into Offset's chain, which allegedly got jacked while he was in town last month for the Met Gala. We're told cops saw Offset post a video showing the chain back in his possession, and that led them to consider the matter resolved. Sources say police believe the chain was returned.

The Migos rapper posted the video of the necklace safely around his neck, less than a week after the theft was reported. Offset bragged, "Still got my s**t. Come on, ya'll know better than that."

We broke the story ... Offset's chain was allegedly stolen from his NYC hotel room sometime after the Gala. Someone in his camp filed a police report, saying the hardware was worth $150k.

Cops say no suspects were ID'd and no arrests were made. It's unclear how Offset got the bling back.