Whitney Cummings Still 'Pissed Off' About 'Roseanne' Experience

Whitney Cummings Struggling with 'Roseanne' Fallout ... 'My Heart's Broken'

Whitney Cummings can't hide it ... she's angry about Roseanne Barr and what happened to her former coworkers on "Roseanne" -- so much so, it's hard for her to find the right words.

The comedian and former "Roseanne" showrunner sounded like she has PTSD when she tried to tell us about her experience. Remember, Whitney left before Roseanne's racist comment got the show axed -- but, seems like she'd seen the writing on the wall when she quit.

She says she feels worst for the cast and crew -- so, she gets the impassioned efforts to save the show. TMZ broke the story, ABC's trying like to hell to bring back a revamped reboot, sans Barr.

Whitney explained why she's conflicted about that, and revealed whether she'd be down to return.

We even asked Whit how she'd write off Roseanne's character. Our takeaway ... the anger is real.