Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Go to Disneyland Post-Engagement

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson upped the happiness factor even more after their speedy engagement by heading to the Happiest Place on Earth ... Disneyland!!

The two caught everyone by surprise Monday with the news they were getting hitched, especially since they've only been dating for a little over a month. Both were still linked to their previous significant others as recently as last month.

Hours later after the engagement news broke they were cruising on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Disneyland. Ariana posted several videos of Davidson screaming his head off on the ride.

No denying the two are happy. Mazel.