Dan Rather Says Kim Jong-un Won Big, Hold Off On Giving Trump Nobel Peace Prize

Dan Rather gives President Trump props for talking peace with North Korea instead of making war ... but adds, so far, Kim Jong-un's the only one who's won anything out of the summit.
The CBS news icon told us Tuesday in NYC, he's hopeful -- but still skeptical -- the summit will be a win for the United States. He says N. Korea's supreme leader's already rung up a big W, while all Trump has up to this point is a great photo op.
As for all that talk about POTUS winning a Nobel Peace Prize? Rather basically says, let's put a pin in that ... for now.