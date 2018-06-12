Judge Judy High Hopes for Trump, Kim Jong-un ... Get On Board, People

Judge Judy's Crossing Her Fingers After Trump/Kim Jong-un Summit

EXCLUSIVE

Judge Judy is cautiously optimistic after President Trump and Kim Jong-un's historic meeting.

Judy was leaving Avra Beverly Hills Monday night and we got her ruling on what the world was watching all evening -- the historic handshake and summit between the 2 leaders. Her Honor is very optimistic about the future.

She was clearly moved by what she'd seen to this point, but she also seemed to have a message for any Trump haters who might be hoping the denuclearization talks fail.

Judy wasn't so much talking politics as she was peace.