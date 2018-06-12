Prez Trump De Niro's Punch-Drunk 'Low IQ Individual'

President Trump Fires Back at Robert De Niro's 'Low IQ'

Breaking News

President Trump's concerned Robert De Niro is suffering brain damage from his boxing movies, and thinks that's the ONLY explanation for the Oscar winner saying, "F**k Trump" at the Tony Awards.

The Prez turned his attention to De Niro's diss after finishing up with Kim Jong-un in Singapore ... saying De Niro is a "low IQ individual" who "has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies."

Yes, call the Irony PD -- POTUS used the wrong "to" while calling out Bobby D's IQ.

Robert De Niro's hatred for Trump is one of the funniest things in the world 😂😂😂



(Shoutout Australia for not censoring curse words on television)pic.twitter.com/pTla4xXeVM — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) June 11, 2018

Anyway, 45 went on to suggest De Niro's ignoring great economic and employment numbers, and ended his brief Twitter rant with, "Wake up Punchy!"

To be fair, De Niro's been saying "F**k Trump" -- or many variations on that theme -- for roughly the last 18 months. We're pretty sure his evaluation of the Prez has little to do with the economy.