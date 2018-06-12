Washington Capitals Stanley Cup Victory Parade

Washington Capitals Stanley Cup Victory Parade (LIVE STREAM)

LIVE STREAM

The Washington Capitals are bringin' their championship rager to the Nation's capital ... and we'll be live streaming the whole thing.

It's a party 26 years in the making -- the Caps' Stanley Cup victory is the first in D.C. in nearly 3 decades, so ya better believe the fans and players are going to soak in every second of it.

Alex Ovechkin and the Cup have been nearly inseparable since the Caps beat the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday ... and he even took the trophy to bed with him!!

Now, it's time to show off his shiny new friend to the hundreds of thousands of fans expected to be in attendance.

The parade is set to go down at 8 AM PT.