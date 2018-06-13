DeMarcus Ware Reps Monster 275-Pound Hang Power Cleans, 'Basic Tuesday'

Ex-NFL Star DeMarcus Ware Reps Monster 275-Pound Hang Cleans ... 'Basic Tuesday'

Sorry, James Harrison ... there's a new retired linebacker pushin' serious iron in the gym -- and it's just as frightening.

DeMarcus Ware did his best impression of the former Steelers superstar in the weight room Tuesday, hang power cleaning 275 pounds -- FOR REPS.

The video starts in the middle of D-Ware's set ... so, unclear how many times he actually tossed around the nearly three bills ... but it's AT LEAST five.

The craziest part? The soon-to-be 36-year-old Ware -- who retired after the 2016 season -- called the workout a "Basic Tuesday."

FYI ... Ware just signed on to be a part-time pass-rush consultant for his old team, the Broncos ... and he was STILL the most jacked dude out at practice Wednesday.

.@DeMarcusWare is back and this time he brought the boxing gloves. 🥊 pic.twitter.com/C345pwOdQX — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 13, 2018

Think John Elway wishes that coaching gig would come with just a few more in-game reps?