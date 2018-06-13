TMZ

Ex-NFL Star DeMarcus Ware Reps Monster 275-Pound Hang Cleans ... 'Basic Tuesday'

6/13/2018 12:00 PM PDT

DeMarcus Ware Reps Monster 275-Pound Hang Power Cleans, 'Basic Tuesday'

Sorry, James Harrison ... there's a new retired linebacker pushin' serious iron in the gym -- and it's just as frightening.

DeMarcus Ware did his best impression of the former Steelers superstar in the weight room Tuesday, hang power cleaning 275 pounds -- FOR REPS.

The video starts in the middle of D-Ware's set ... so, unclear how many times he actually tossed around the nearly three bills ... but it's AT LEAST five.

The craziest part? The soon-to-be 36-year-old Ware -- who retired after the 2016 season -- called the workout a "Basic Tuesday."

FYI ... Ware just signed on to be a part-time pass-rush consultant for his old team, the Broncos ... and he was STILL the most jacked dude out at practice Wednesday.

Think John Elway wishes that coaching gig would come with just a few more in-game reps?

