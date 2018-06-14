Blac Chyna Accuses Kylie Jenner of Dragging Her Feet in Lawsuit

Blac Chyna to Kylie Jenner Stop Dragging Your Feet In My Lawsuit!!

Blac Chyna's accusing Kylie Jenner of playing a mean game of hide-and-seek ... claiming it's putting a damper on her lawsuit.

Chyna filed legal docs claiming a member of the Kardashian Klan in particular has continually refused to sit down for a deposition in BC's case against the family. You'll recall BC went after the Kardashians claiming they were in cahoots with E! to torpedo her "Rob & Chyna" show.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Chyna says Kylie's team has failed to make her available ... making it nearly impossible to properly prepare for trial, which is currently slated for October 17. What's more ... Chyna says Kylie's team has not produced a single document they've requested to prep for the case.

BC's team says they will ask the judge to force Kylie to get to steppin' if she doesn't start cooperating.