Capitals Star Brooks Orpik Says Finger 'Fell Off' During Stanley Cup Finals

It's incredible Brooks Orpik was able to hold the Stanley Cup ... let alone play hockey -- 'cause the Washington Capitals defenseman straight-up said his finger FELL OFF during the Cup Finals!!

The Caps star told reporters this week that, after getting slashed at the end of Game 2 against the Las Vegas Golden Knights ... the top of his pinkie was no longer a part of his hand.

"It kinda fell off," he said.

Orpik on his finger: “It kinda fell off.” Also, an unrelated hand injury he suffered in the Columbus series might require surgery. Hockey players, man. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/HoxTlCNvDP — Tarik El-Bashir⌨️🎙🏒 (@TarikNBCS) June 13, 2018

The crazy part of the story?? The dude who basically chopped off Brooks' finger with his stick only got a five-minute penalty and a game misconduct for it.

The crazier part of the story?? Orpik didn't miss a minute of action after trainers stitched it back together.

The craziest part of the story?? Brooks says the hand injury he suffered in a previous series against the Blue Jackets will cause him more long-term problems than losing part of his finger!!

Hockey, man.