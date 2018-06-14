Conor McGregor Facing Judge In Bus Attack Case (Live Stream)

LIVE STREAM

Conor McGregor has returned to New York City for a hearing in his bus attack case -- where he's facing up to 7 YEARS in prison -- and TMZ Sports will be live streaming from the courthouse.

It's all set to go down at 6 AM PT -- and Conor is required to attend the hearing in person. His pal, Cian Cowley, who was involved in the incident, will also be in court.

Multiple media outlets are already waiting outside the courthouse and there are extra officers outside -- to make things don't get crazy.

McGregor was hit with multiple charges -- including felony criminal mischief -- for attacking a UFC bus at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn on April 5 ... injuring multiple people including some UFC fighters.

Sources connected to the case tell us McGregor is working on a plea deal with prosecutors to avoid doing time, which is par for the course in a case like this.

McGregor busted out his billionaire strut the last time he walked out of court ... wonder if he'll have that same swagger this time around.