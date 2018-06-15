Conor McGregor Giddy In NYC ... Thanks Fans For Support!

Conor McGregor Giddy In NYC, Thanks Fans For Their Support!

EXCLUSIVE

Conor McGregor's quest to prove he's nothing close to a violent beast continued outside of a swanky New York City restaurant Friday -- when he smiled big for cameras and signed a TON of autographs for fans.

The Irish superstar rocked a pink shirt and grey sweatshorts, and made sure to give a shout-out to all of his supporters as he left Nello in NYC.

"Thank you so much, thank you guys!!" the UFC star yelled multiple times.

This latest spot of pleasant Conor comes on the heels of him taking his fam -- little baby Conor, and all -- for a sweet bike ride Thursday afternoon.

Remember ... Conor is one of the most PR-savvy dudes on this planet -- and staring down 7 years in prison for attacking a bus back in April -- he sure seems to know exactly what he's doing with these public appearances.