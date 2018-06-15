Danielle Bregoli Sells Out The Roxy, Talks Up Collaborating with Kanye West

Danielle Bregoli I'm the Queen of Sellout Shows ... Kanye & Travis, Holla Back!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Danielle Bregoli's wasting little time on her haters these days, and spending more time selling out shows on the Sunset Strip and talking up collabs with Kanye West and Travis Scott.

We got Bhad Bhabie heading into her packed show Thursday night at The Roxy. Seriously, you gotta see the long ass line down Sunset ... which made us wonder if she had a message for all the people who doubted her as a legit rapper. Of course she does.

Remember, she's certified gold now and Lil Yachty rocks with her -- but she wants more. Danielle told us she's actually feeling the new music from Kanye ... the guy she once called the worst. And even though she went surgical on his baby mama, she's still hoping to get in studio with Travis.

Why not swing for the fences when you're only 15?

Danielle put on quite the show, btw, and singer Pia Mia helped hype the crowd.