Donald Trump Jr. Hangs with Vanessa After She Defended His New Relationship

Donald Trump Jr. wasted little time getting together with his estranged wife, Vanessa, after she fiercely defended his new relationship with FOX News host Kimberly Guilfoyle.

DTJ and Vanessa were seen leaving their apartment in NYC on Friday morning and appeared to jump into the same waiting SUV. They were probably together since they're still co-parenting their kids ... but ya gotta imagine he thanked her after she blasted haters dogging on his new GF.

The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she’s dating Don. We’ve been separated for over 9 months and respect each other’s decisions & privacy. We’ll focus on raising our great kids.Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our pvt lives! https://t.co/fa73W3gv43 — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) June 14, 2018

One media outlet went as far as saying Kimberly should be fired because she couldn't possibly stay neutral while dating a Trump kid. One thing's for sure ... Don Jr.'s got a strong ally in Vanessa, who filed for divorce back in March.

So ... happy ex, happy life?