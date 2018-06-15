Ezekiel Elliott Shows Up To 21 Savage Concert With $2,400 Man Purse

Ezekiel Elliott Rocks $2,400 Man Purse ... To 21 Savage Concert

Ezekiel Elliott couldn't roll out to a 21 Savage concert without accessorizing ... so he went with the $2,400 Louis Vuitton x Supreme man purse on his shoulder!!

The Dallas Cowboys star -- alongside Celtics baller Jaylen Brown -- hit Savage's show in Dallas on Thursday night and got backstage access ... where Zeke put his sweet bag -- which retailed for nearly 3 grand -- on full display for the camera.

FYI ... the running back's Louis Vuitton x Supreme denim jacket wasn't cheap either, coming in at around $2,185.

By the looks of things ... Jaylen's sporting a little black satchel of his own on his shoulder -- though we're not sure if it's as pricey as Zeke's.

Fashion -- it ain't cheap.