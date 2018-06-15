North West Fishy 5th Birthday ... With Mom & Dad

North West's 5th Birthday is a Fishy Affair with Kanye and Kim

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West celebrated North's birthday Friday ... and, while she came back from birthday present shopping with something pink, it wasn't a tutu or a stuffed animal.

Kanye and fam are in the Big Apple for Nas' album release party, but Friday morning the rapper was back on daddy duty with North -- who's celebrating her 5th birthday -- and one of her pals.

North dropped her usual "no pictures, please" line on their way back into their hotel in Midtown, but Kanye scored some major points on the gift ... a cool pink fighting fish.

The group later emerged from the hotel -- swapping the fish for her mom, Kim -- so looks like North's got a jam-packed itinerary on her big day.