Mark Jackson Trade Lonzo For Kawhi? ... HELL YEAH!!!

Mark Jackson Says He'd Trade Lonzo Ball For Kawhi Leonard

EXCLUSIVE

Mark Jackson says if the Lakers can get Kawhi Leonard ANYONE has to be on the trading block ... and that means any of their young stars ... including Lonzo Ball.

Talk in NBA circles is that Leonard wants OUT of San Antonio ... and IN to the Purple and Gold. But for that to happen, the Lakers would have to trade someone of value.

We got Mark out in Calabasas ... and he said it doesn't matter who that someone of value is, because Kawhi is too much of a beast to pass up on.

"I'm getting a top five player in the world so I'd definitely be aggressive in trying to get a home run hitter in my lineup."

Translating ex-NBA coach speak ... EVERYONE MUST GO!!!

FYI -- We also asked MJ if he thought LeBron and Kawhi would be enough to topple the Warriors ... and he's saying there's a CHANCE.