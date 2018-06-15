3 Doors Down Ex-Bassist Arrested Domestic Violence, Firearm Possession

Ex-3 Doors Down Bassist Todd Harrell Arrested for Domestic Violence

The former bassist of rock band 3 Doors Down is back behind bars after an alleged domestic violence incident ... TMZ has learned.

Todd Harrell was arrested Friday in Jackson County, Missouri and is facing a charge of domestic violence simple assault, along with felony counts of marijuana possession and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

As for why he's a felon ... Harrell went to prison in late 2015 for his role in a deadly crash in Nashville in 2013. He was speeding and on drugs when he clipped a pickup truck, causing the driver to strike a guardrail and die from his injuries.

Harrell was busted for another DUI in February 2014.