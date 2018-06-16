Jeremy Meeks Paying His Ex 6 Figures ... Gets Custody, Moving Son to U.K.

Jeremy Meeks Pays Ex-Wife 6 Figures, Gets Primary Custody of Their Son

EXCLUSIVE

Jeremy Meeks is gonna have his own modern family after striking a deal with his ex-wife that gives him primary custody of their 9-year-old son, and gives her a hefty sum of money ... TMZ has learned.

Sources tell us the "hot felon" -- turned "still-hot ex-felon" -- and Melissa Meeks reached the agreement shortly after their divorce was finalized earlier this month. Under the terms, we're told, Jeremy gets primary physical custody of Jeremy Jr. and Melissa will get a check ... somewhere in the 6-figure range.

As we reported, Jeremy and Melissa's original divorce deal had her getting primary physical custody with a 70/30 split in time with each parent. They've flipped that under the new deal and, starting this summer, Jr. will be living in the U.K. with Dad and his gf, Chloe Green.

We're told Jeremy and Chloe have already enrolled Jr. in a private school he'll begin attending in the fall.

The new arrangement allows Jeremy to merge both of his families. Remember, he and Chloe -- the Topshop heiress -- just had a baby of their own.

Now, little Jayden Meeks-Green will grow up with his big bro.