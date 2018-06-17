Logan Paul I'm Gonna Put KSI In The Hospital ... Then Party With Floyd

Logan Paul Plans to Put KSI in Hospital, Then Party With Mayweather

EXCLUSIVE

Logan Paul says his battle with KSI is gonna be a critical one ... because he plans to put his YouTube foe in the hospital.

We got Logan just a few minutes before he and KSI nearly came to blows at an L.A. nightclub earlier this week ... and when asked which hospital he was gonna put KSI in -- he didn't back away.

"I don't really know the L.A. hospitals, but I feel like he's gonna make rounds to all of them."

What's he gonna do AFTER he checks KSI in? We asked if it involved partying with Floyd Mayweather and, guess what ... IT DOES.

"You got to [celebrate with Floyd], bro," Logan told TMZ Sports.

"I trained at his gym, that was my first training session. So, I feel like it's only right."

The thing is ... KSI's also been in Floyd's TMT gym in Vegas -- with Floyd's pops giving him firsthand lessons ... so, either way, it looks like Floyd will get some turn-up.

Dude just can't lose.