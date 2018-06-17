NFL's Mike Pouncey to Trump, 'If You Wanna Talk, Let's Talk'

NFL's Mike Pouncey To Donald Trump: 'If You Wanna Talk, Let's Talk'

L.A. Chargers star Mike Pouncey ﻿says he's ready and willing to take Donald Trump up on his offer -- telling TMZ Sports, "If he wants to talk, we'll talk."

Remember, earlier this month Trump said he wants to reach out to NFL players for input on people in the criminal justice system who deserve a presidential pardon.

"I am going to ask all of those people to recommend to me -- because that's what they're protesting -- people that they think were unfairly treated by the justice system," Trump said.

So, when we saw Pouncey out at Catch the other day, we asked how he felt about Trump and his offer.

"I don't think he has a bad relationship [with us] ... If he wants to talk, we'll talk."

To our knowledge, Pouncey is the first NFL player who's willing to take Trump up on his offer.