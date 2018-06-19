Anwar Hadid Makes Out With Kendall Jenner Look-Alike In L.A.

Anwar Hadid Just Can't Let Go ... Of Kendall Jenner Look-Alike

Anwar Hadid clearly has a type, because he was necking someone who looks so much like his last hookup, Kendall Jenner, it warrants a double take.

Her name's Sonia Ben Ammar and she's also a model. The two cuddled up outside Poppy, which was the place to be Monday night. Kendall's sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, were at the WeHo hotspot too, but no sign of Kendall ... more on that in a second.

Kendall and Anwar hooked up in NYC earlier this month at a fashion after-party. It apparently wasn't anything serious and didn't cause any bad blood between Anwar's sisters, Gigi and Bella.

As for Kendall ... she didn't crash Poppy Monday night, which likely had something to do with Anwar being there. Her and her on-off beau, Ben Simmons, were nearby at The Peppermint Club.

Hard to tell who moves quicker here, but Anwar couldn't keep his hands off his new girl, even though she seemed to have something else on her mind.