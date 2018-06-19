NBA's Sterling Brown is Suing Milwaukee Police Over Stun Gun Arrest

NBA's Sterling Brown Suing Milwaukee Police ... Over Stun Gun Arrest

Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown has filed a lawsuit against the Milwaukee police officers who hit him with a stun gun during a January arrest.

In the suit, obtained by TMZ Sports, Brown claims he feared for his life as officers shoved him, tased him and stomped on his leg ... all over a dispute over a parking space.

As we previously reported, Brown was confronted by a group of Milwaukee Police Dept. officers around 2 AM on Jan. 26th outside a Walgreens -- where his car was parked in a handicap space.

Cops aggressively approached Brown and escalated the situation -- ultimately choosing to take him down by force ... and tasing him.

In his suit, Brown claims ﻿... "shortly after Defendants threw Mr. Brown to the ground, [one of the officers] used his right foot to stomp on Mr. Brown’s leg. Then after the Taser was shot into Mr. Brown’s back, [the officer] proceeded to stomp on Mr. Brown’s leg with both feet."

Video of the incident shows Brown never made an aggressive move toward cops or really did anything warranting the violent takedown.

Brown has now sued the City of Milwaukee -- along with the police chief -- and the 8 officers he believes were involved in the incident for excessive force and unlawful arrest.