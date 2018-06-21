Vikings' Anthony Barr 'Not Too Worried' About Revenge ... Over Aaron Rodgers Hit

Anthony Barr is 'Not Too Worried' About Packers Revenge Over Aaron Rodgers Hit

EXCLUSIVE

Anthony Barr -- the Vikings star who put the hit on Aaron Rodgers that broke his collarbone in 2017 -- doesn't believe he'll have a target on his back when he faces Green Bay in Week 2.

In fact, Barr tells TMZ Sports ... it's "just another game."

Yeah, right.

As we previously reported, Barr received violent hate mail after the hit -- with one Packers fan warning him, "Your payback in coming. Piece of s***."

So, when we saw the linebacker at LAX, we asked if he was worried Packers players would REALLY try to get that "payback."

"I'm not too worried about it," Barr told us ... "It's football man. It's another game."

Barr told the NFL Network he didn't try to hurt Rodgers on the play -- saying, "It's unfortunate that it happened."

