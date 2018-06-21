J.R. Smith's Brainfart Cavs Jersey Auction Over $11,000

J.R. Smith Brainfart Cavs Jersey Auction ... Over $11,000!!!

The war for J.R. Smith's most infamous jersey is raging -- with bidding on his NBA Finals brainfart uniform already passing the $11,000 mark!!!

The NBA is auctioning off the jersey from Game 1 of the NBA Finals -- the game where Smith grabbed a clutch rebound with the score tied at the end of the 4th quarter and, for some reason ... RAN OUT THE CLOCK!

The bidding started at $620 ... but things escalated quickly and, after 110 bids, the number has already reached $11,120.

Just like in Game 1, the clock is winding down ... bidding ends at 6:50 PM PT Thursday.

FYI ... LeBron's Game 1 jersey -- the one he scored 51 points in and STILL lost -- is up for sale too, for around $100k.

So ... for way less than a quarter of a million -- you can act out the infamous play in authentic attire at your local Y.